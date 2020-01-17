Sherrilyn Ifill, President of the NAACP’s Legal Defense Fund, was reportedly kicked out of her seat on an Amtrak train leaving D.C. because the conductor had “other people coming who she wants to give this seat”:

.@Amtrak I’m being asked to leave my seat on train 80 which I just boarded in D.C. There are no assigned seats on this train. The conductor has asked me to leave my seat because she has”other people coming who she wants to give this seat.” Can you please explain? — Sherrilyn Ifill (@Sifill_LDF) January 17, 2020

Well, this is going to go down as a major mistake for the nation’s failing rail carrier: