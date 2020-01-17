Remember last year when Pope Francis gaven an accidental shout out to the New Orleans Saints in the playoffs and then the Saints won?
UPDATE: Saints win 13-6; Pope Francis gives an accidental shout-out to the New Orleans Saints https://t.co/3V5UTiKybL
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) October 13, 2019
Well, it’s happening again, this time with an accidental endorsement of the Kansas City Chiefs:
I and seminarian Paul Sappington also found another Chiefs fan on my ad limina visit to Rome.#ChiefsKingdom @Chiefs pic.twitter.com/xwh2x1hLbd
— Bp James V Johnston (@BpJamesJohnston) January 17, 2020
BRB. Placing a little wager on the Chiefs to cover:
Chiefs by a billion! https://t.co/5w8DTCxSQY
— Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) January 18, 2020
