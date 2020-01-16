Wendy Williams has finally apologized over this comment where she mimicked a cleft lip while talking about the attractiveness of Joaquin Phoenix:

For a solid 10 seconds she used her finger to mimic a cleft lip while the audience laughed. Imagine how my 5 year old would take it if he saw it? @WendyWilliams I only speak on it bc I’m personally informed and educated on the topic. #bebetter Do work Twitter pic.twitter.com/whfBbCVZE4 — Matt Groark (@groarkboysbbq) January 8, 2020

Put us down as “today years old” when we found out about all this, via VT.com: