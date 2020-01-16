Wendy Williams has finally apologized over this comment where she mimicked a cleft lip while talking about the attractiveness of Joaquin Phoenix:

Put us down as “today years old” when we found out about all this, via VT.com:

One of Joaquin’s most distinctive facial features is the scar on his upper lip. This is the result of Phoenix being born with a microform cleft, the mildest form of cleft lip. In an interview with Vanity Fair, Phoenix revealed was simply born with the mark, and never underwent surgery.

Leading the charge against Williams was former Canadian football star Adam Bighill:

Adam’s son, Beau, underwent surgery to repair a cleft lip this week:

What was Williams even thinking?

Williams, as we mentioned earlier, has finally apologized:

But it did take some time to do so:

And it’s all good:

