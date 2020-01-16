Remember the Naked Philanthropist? She’s the model we told you about who allegedly raised over $1 million for charities supporting Australia fire victims in exchange for a nude photo of herself. Of course, we’re just going by what she said and that there are a number of people who are angry with her because they donated but never got a naked photo, but whatever because she’s at it again, this time to help Puerto Rico:

I’m sending nudes to every person who donates atleast $10 to any one of these fundraisers for the earthquakes in Puerto Rico. You must post your donation confirmation in the comments below. Let’s help save Puerto Rico. #PuertoRicoEarthquake pic.twitter.com/YdOPI3KBtw — THE NAKED PHILANTHROPIST (@lilearthangelk) January 15, 2020

This time she’s doing everything in her public feed and not via DM, so at least reporters can check her claims:

It’s easier for me to keep up with who donated if you post screenshots below! My DMs are closed but I will send the pic to your DM once you donate. Retweet to spread awareness — THE NAKED PHILANTHROPIST (@lilearthangelk) January 15, 2020

And no funny business:

If you’re stealing other people’s screenshots you will be blocked — THE NAKED PHILANTHROPIST (@lilearthangelk) January 15, 2020

As for her mentions right now, there are some donations. But there are also many folks who donated before and are still waiting for their nudey pic. For example:

i still never got my nude from the australia one lol — p (@podyouandme) January 15, 2020

you said that about the Australia fires, and i got nothing from you for donating over $100. i’m glad i helped out, but i’m a little let down that you reneged 😒 — Jahmal O'Neil (@hawt_choklat) January 16, 2020

I never got my pics from my donations for the Red Cross in Australia so I’m not falling for this one… pic.twitter.com/xnEHBbAysw — Trey Barber (@riptide12780) January 16, 2020

Send to me a photo of the Australian s donation that i had send the last week and maybe i will. Donate for. Puerto rico… This is a. Lie because you haven t send a photo… BIG LIE GIRL — Roberto Macchi (@ironrobba88) January 15, 2020

Didn't receive any pics from you after donating to Australias bushfires, but i will give you the benefit of the doubt 😉 pic.twitter.com/RagVUuCsnf — SamRam (@SRamsg) January 16, 2020

Do I get two? I never received one for the Australian fires. 😅 pic.twitter.com/W0vTZy63Br — Jose Contreras (@hosearozay) January 16, 2020

Oh well. Maybe she’ll eventually get caught up and send the promised photos?

