Remember the Naked Philanthropist? She’s the model we told you about who allegedly raised over $1 million for charities supporting Australia fire victims in exchange for a nude photo of herself. Of course, we’re just going by what she said and that there are a number of people who are angry with her because they donated but never got a naked photo, but whatever because she’s at it again, this time to help Puerto Rico:

This time she’s doing everything in her public feed and not via DM, so at least reporters can check her claims:

And no funny business:

As for her mentions right now, there are some donations. But there are also many folks who donated before and are still waiting for their nudey pic. For example:

Oh well. Maybe she’ll eventually get caught up and send the promised photos?

***

