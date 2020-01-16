And there it is. . .

After days of BS from LSU and their claim that ex-LSU and current NFL great Odell Beckham Jr. was passing out fake money to LSU players after the national championship game, star QB Joe Burrow admitted that the cash was real:

And now LSU is investigating and will rectify any problem caused by OBJ putting the athletes in a “compromising position”:

It will depend on which athletes who took cash are going pro or not:

And as we told you yesterday, the cash could be the least of OBJ’s problems as there’s video of him appearing to spank a police officer who was in the locker room telling the players not to smoke cigars:

ICYMI yesterday, here’s that video again:

To be continued. . .

