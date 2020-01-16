And there it is. . .

After days of BS from LSU and their claim that ex-LSU and current NFL great Odell Beckham Jr. was passing out fake money to LSU players after the national championship game, star QB Joe Burrow admitted that the cash was real:

Joe Burrow says he was given real money by Odell Beckham Jr. after the national title game as LSU continues to investigate the matter https://t.co/RlsOOYWdql — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 15, 2020

And now LSU is investigating and will rectify any problem caused by OBJ putting the athletes in a “compromising position”:

It will depend on which athletes who took cash are going pro or not:

Odell giving cash to Justin Jefferson, knowing the NCAA can’t do anything because he’s going pro 😂https://t.co/5jAk2sH3Nu — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) January 14, 2020

And as we told you yesterday, the cash could be the least of OBJ’s problems as there’s video of him appearing to spank a police officer who was in the locker room telling the players not to smoke cigars:

Odell Beckham spanks cop during LSU's championship celebration https://t.co/pBNIZnDNxi via @nypostsports — Lisa Ann (@thereallisaann) January 16, 2020

ICYMI yesterday, here’s that video again:

OBJ wasn’t gonna let that officer spoil the fun.. told him to get the gat. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/sWoWj53r42 — 🕊 (@wannabjoyful) January 14, 2020

To be continued. . .

***

Related:

UPDATE: LSU official says OBJ was handing out fake money 🤔 https://t.co/rfa8WkH48m — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) January 14, 2020

Video appears to show Odell Beckham Jr. spanking a police officer in the LSU locker room https://t.co/nidFcw2cU8 — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) January 15, 2020

ICYMI==> NYT blue-check melts down after learning LSU canceled classes today https://t.co/Rl6nv66iXM — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) January 14, 2020

ICYMI==> WTF: LSU players smoking cigars to celebrate the national championship were threatened with arrest https://t.co/tGTVCwkKwp — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) January 14, 2020