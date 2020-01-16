“Alexa, show us the most perfect description of Elizabeth Warren in the history of Twitter”:

My youngest said that Warren “seems like the kind of grandma that doesn’t make cookies.” Basically, he’s saying she seems cold, but I like his phrasing better. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) January 15, 2020

OMG, that is so perfect:

Omg 🤣 — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) January 15, 2020

you've ruined both cookies and grandmas for an entire generation of Americans with this tweet. — John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) January 16, 2020

It could be worse though. What’s the word when you give something to someone but then take it back? Oh yeah. . .

I think he’s correct! I bet she would buy cookies though…and then Indian give them. — Kristy Swanson (@KristySwansonXO) January 15, 2020

It is insanely amusing — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) January 16, 2020

Libs, as you might expect, just can’t deal. Here are but a few of the many, many negative responses:

Maybe she doesn't have time to make cookies because she's working to ensure that all American families have access to healthcare and childcare — EK (@EllenKilloran) January 16, 2020

Great attack on the issues – she can’t be president because she seems to prioritize working hard for the good of the republic over baking. — derp state 🇺🇸 (@EricVictorino) January 15, 2020

It’s also inspiring some other, “Elizabeth Warren is the kid of grandman” jokes:

.@ewarren is the kind of grandma that opens a package of oreos, puts them on a tray, and tells her grandkids she baked them just for them from her Native American family's recipe. — Alan Bayer (@AlanBayer2) January 16, 2020

Another winner:

She brings KFC to the potluck at church and acts like she fried it herself. — Chris Loesch (@ChrisLoesch) January 16, 2020

And to those calling Dana out, she knows:

She’s literally baked with her grandkids before. Surely you don’t so simply think this is literally about cookies? He spoke of her persona. I reject the bigoted, anti-male projection that adults are trying to assign to disqualify his perception. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) January 16, 2020

Dana Loesch: She bakes and she shoots:

Do YOU make cookies, or are you too busy bench-sighting his toys? — Jennifer Bredell (@Scudb8Jen) January 15, 2020

I actually just made the best cookies of my life in my new oven over the weekend pic.twitter.com/EkkTOfz4z5 — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) January 15, 2020

Delicious.

***