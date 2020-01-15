Dems, it is definitely a “gulp” moment when you have Greg Gutfeld and Van Jones in agreement that no Dem on that stage is going to be able to beat Donald Trump.
First up, here’s Gutfeld saying, “Trump will eat any of these alive”:
take home notes:
-I'm no Sanders fan, but CNN totally knifed him, again.
-the real thinkers were missing on that stage
-the moderators were amateurs
-the candidates were bored by their own words
-trump will eat any of these alive.
— GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) January 15, 2020
