Dems, it is definitely a “gulp” moment when you have Greg Gutfeld and Van Jones in agreement that no Dem on that stage is going to be able to beat Donald Trump.

First up, here’s Gutfeld saying, “Trump will eat any of these alive”:

And here’s Van Jones with, “There was [nobody] I saw tonight that would be able to take Donald Trump out”:

It felt like “cold oatmeal,” he tweeted:

Jones also said he missed Andrew Yang up on the stage, but does he really think the #Math guy has a shot at beating Trump?

Jones is already taking incoming fire for what he said:

