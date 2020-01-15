Dems, it is definitely a “gulp” moment when you have Greg Gutfeld and Van Jones in agreement that no Dem on that stage is going to be able to beat Donald Trump.

First up, here’s Gutfeld saying, “Trump will eat any of these alive”:

take home notes: -I'm no Sanders fan, but CNN totally knifed him, again. -the real thinkers were missing on that stage -the moderators were amateurs -the candidates were bored by their own words -trump will eat any of these alive.

And here’s Van Jones with, “There was [nobody] I saw tonight that would be able to take Donald Trump out”:

Van Jones says that as a Democrat, "Tonight for me was dispiriting. Democrats are going to have to do better than what we saw tonight. There was [nobody] I saw tonight that would be able to take Donald Trump out." #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/ZnjJ9mnDjz — Trump War Room — Text FIGHT to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) January 15, 2020

It felt like “cold oatmeal,” he tweeted:

I had high expectations for the candidates during tonight’s #DemDebate, but there was a spark missing on stage. It felt like cold oatmeal to me. Do you agree? @CNN — Van Jones (@VanJones68) January 15, 2020

Jones also said he missed Andrew Yang up on the stage, but does he really think the #Math guy has a shot at beating Trump?

.@VanJones68 came away from the debate worried about the state of the Democratic party. "It just felt like a big bowl of cold oatmeal and I missed, I gotta say this, I missed Andrew Yang tonight."#AmericaNeedsYang pic.twitter.com/dCWdojHeST — The Zach and Matt Show (@ZachandMattShow) January 15, 2020

