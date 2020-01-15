Well, if the Senate trial for Donald Trump does drang on and on, at least we can make fun of Gerald Rivera for giving up alcohol until the president is acquitted:

Usually a bar brawling, robust social drinker I’ve been on the wagon since our #MEDWish benefit Saturday night.

I pledge not to drink alcohol until @realDonaldTrump is Acquitted. At that time I’ll have another party and invite @POTUS & #VinceVaughn — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) January 15, 2020

But does Geraldo know what he’s getting himself into?

100 U.S. senators sitting silently at their desks all day for weeks. Love it. https://t.co/XKGk5zGYyJ — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) January 15, 2020

After watching this on TV for weeks on end, we’re certainly going to need some beverages:

The collective cringe that ran through all 100 senators at having to listen to 24 hours of “argument” from this not-so-magnificent-seven must have been instant. Recall the senators have to sit, quietly, at their desks. This is close to criminal assault. https://t.co/3UUSvOGRJi — Hugh Hewitt (@hughhewitt) January 15, 2020

So, let’s say the trial starts in about a week or so and then goes on for two weeks. Geraldo is getting pretty close to one month sober just for this:

A "Senior Administration Official" in a briefing reporters on impeachment says they don't expect the Senate trial to go beyond two weeks. And they don't think witnesses will be needed. Though, if there are witnesses, they will want witnesses for the President too. — Tamara Keith (@tamarakeithNPR) January 15, 2020

We’d hate to see Geraldo have to stay sober for the SOTU. That’s just cruel:

Snr Trump admin official on trial timing & Feb. 4 SOTU conflict: “It’s extraordinarily unlikely we’d be going beyond two weeks. We think this case is overwhelming for the president. The Senate is not going to be having any kind of need to be taking that kind of time on this." — Darren Samuelsohn (@dsamuelsohn) January 15, 2020

This could be Geraldo’s nightmare scenario:

Darrell Issa: The Senate Impeachment Trial Should Be Two Months, NOT Two Weeks — Crooked CIA, FBI Officials Must be Called in to Testify! (VIDEO) https://t.co/c377qZZ8Tb via @gatewaypundit — Bill Mitchell (@mitchellvii) January 13, 2020

But we would very much like to go the Geraldo-Vince Vaughn victory party. Who’s with us?

***