Well, if the Senate trial for Donald Trump does drang on and on, at least we can make fun of Gerald Rivera for giving up alcohol until the president is acquitted:

But does Geraldo know what he’s getting himself into?

Trending

After watching this on TV for weeks on end, we’re certainly going to need some beverages:

So, let’s say the trial starts in about a week or so and then goes on for two weeks. Geraldo is getting pretty close to one month sober just for this:

We’d hate to see Geraldo have to stay sober for the SOTU. That’s just cruel:

This could be Geraldo’s nightmare scenario:

But we would very much like to go the Geraldo-Vince Vaughn victory party. Who’s with us?

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Geraldo Rivera