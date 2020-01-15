It’s a must win election and we’re just weeks away from the Iowa caucuses but Dems are picking right now to implode and start attacking each other. It’s glorious:
Elizabeth & Bernie have appeared in my films. I love them both. Why Elizabeth chose to stick a knife in Bernie’s back is beyond me. At a time when job #1 is to remove Trump, how did this help? My new RUMBLE podcast “The Sad Downfall of Elizabeth Warren.” https://t.co/uFwOFNka9U
— Michael Moore (@MMFlint) January 15, 2020
Apparently, Joan Walsh doesn’t like it when you call Liz Warren a liar:
Kill. Me. Now. https://t.co/rc4EdNyFvv
— Joan Walsh (@joanwalsh) January 15, 2020
Maybe they don’t want to actually beat Trump:
What is it with this idiot infighting on the left? I mean do you guys actually not want to win ever https://t.co/D8qaI91kek
— ❤️ (@umairh) January 15, 2020
Hey, the elderly white men of the Left need to stick together:
This is an embarrassment. The misogyny running through Michael Moore's tweet is another level. https://t.co/WXoQLQc2Gw
— Logan Levkoff, Ph.D. (@LoganLevkoff) January 15, 2020
Don’t mess with the Bernie Bros:
The Bernie universe has all the knives out for Warren now. Pretty remarkable. https://t.co/VbODJFUmhS
— John Aravosis🇺🇸 (@aravosis) January 15, 2020
Yes, turn on Michael Moore. Let the hate flow. . .
You hurt the country. You have become poison. https://t.co/8kHfhpQqoU
— Kimberley Johnson (@AuthorKimberley) January 15, 2020
Nailed it!
This man is a disgusting misogynist. It's always been in plain sight, too. https://t.co/1egBXjBjVY
— Tom Watson (@tomwatson) January 15, 2020
This allows Joe Biden to just sit back and watch the socialists burn each other to the ground:
— Steadman™ (@AsteadWesley) January 15, 2020
***
