Ex-national security adviser Michael Flynn filed a motion to withdraw his guilty plea according to a new court filing:

Sidney Powell, Flynn’s lawyer, says the government “acted in bad faith” and “breached the plea agreement”:

Trending

Flynn was set to be sentenced in two weeks:

Now, there’s no guarantee the judge will let him withdraw the guilty plea:

Expect fireworks:

To be continued. . .

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Donald TrumpMichael Flynn