Fellow 2020 candidate Tulsi Gabbard weighed in last on the ongoing Sanders vs. Warren feud over whether or not a woman could win the presidency and sided with the elderly male socialist over the elderly female one:

I also met with @BernieSanders before announcing my candidacy. We had a nice one-on-one conversation and I informed him that I would be running for President. In that meeting, he showed me the greatest respect and encouragement, just as he always has. — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) January 14, 2020

So much for the sisterhood: