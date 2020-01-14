Whoops.

The Guardian included a parody tweet from former reporter Joe Perticone in a post explaining impeachment that says the House will select impeachment managers via a “lengthy process” that includes a “skills challenge and obstacle course,” “NFL draft style”:

Here’s the link which now includes, “(This is a joke, by the way.)” as an explanation:

Too late. We hope there are some British readers who now think this is true:

Hey, we don’t make the rules:

And we’d totally watch this on TV:

Eric Swalwell might have a shot?

