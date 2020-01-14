Mike Bloomberg’s mega-bucks spending spree on campaign ads continues ahead of tonight’s debate that he’s not a part of, this time over at WashingtonPost.com:

.@MikeBloomberg, again not qualifying for tonight's debate stage because he's not taking donations, is running ad campaign on Washington Post website and on YouTube nationally: "The party rules prevent me from debating. If they changed the rules, I'd be happy to join it." pic.twitter.com/vhnCnKe1Gu — Michelle Ye Hee Lee (@myhlee) January 14, 2020

And don’t think subscribing will get a Bloomberg-free experience, because it won’t:

I'm reading the @washingtonpost which I subscribe to and suddenly a full-screen ad for Bloomberg interrupts my read and starts playing. Not cool. pic.twitter.com/iJP0JdkDuO — BLOOP! (@susiemcdonnell) January 14, 2020

How much did this even cost?

Wow, this is a big Mike Bloomberg ad on the @washingtonpost — wonder how much it cost pic.twitter.com/TKsuQXbXDU — Tim Fitzsimons (@tfitzsimons) January 14, 2020

Not that it matters or cares as any money he’s spending is a rounding error of his total net worth:s

It’s jarring to see a news story on Mike Bloomberg’s spending just smothered in Mike Bloomberg ads: pic.twitter.com/bBG5V1tzEG — Aaron Wiener (@aaronwiener) January 14, 2020

He’ll be on with Stephen Colbert tonight:

Bloomberg on Colbert tonight because he's not in the debate, the guy's has spent $150m+ on ads, you can't watch a football game or watch CNN or breathe in an American airport without seeing his stupid commercials I think he's fine — Adam H. Johnson (@adamjohnsonNYC) January 14, 2020

Bloomberg is also spending heavily on staff, which has “now crossed 1,000 people”:

Bloomberg campaign continues to add more staffers. It’s now crossed 1,000 people, per campaign. — Tarini Parti (@tparti) January 14, 2020

Fellow Dems have to be jealous about this:

Stats on staffing, per campaign: – More than 700 people in states, 300 in HQ

– 18 states have at least 20 people

– 8 states have at least 40

– 33 states with staff including all Super Tuesday states — Tarini Parti (@tparti) January 14, 2020

But Bernie has quite a large staff, too:

I’ve been asking other top campaigns for their staffing numbers. Some, like Warren’s team, declined to give a number. Sanders had the largest after Bloomberg with more than 800 on the payroll, per @elizacollins1 — Tarini Parti (@tparti) January 14, 2020

***