Mike Bloomberg’s mega-bucks spending spree on campaign ads continues ahead of tonight’s debate that he’s not a part of, this time over at WashingtonPost.com:

And don’t think subscribing will get a Bloomberg-free experience, because it won’t:

How much did this even cost?

Trending

Not that it matters or cares as any money he’s spending is a rounding error of his total net worth:s

He’ll be on with Stephen Colbert tonight:

Bloomberg is also spending heavily on staff, which has “now crossed 1,000 people”:

Fellow Dems have to be jealous about this:

But Bernie has quite a large staff, too:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Mike BloombergWashington Post