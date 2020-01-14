Iran is reportedly arresting those involved with the shooting down of a Ukrainian jetliner, but there’s a catch. . .

“It was a very painful and unforgivable error.” Iran's President Rouhani has spoken out about the “unintentional” downing of a Ukrainian plane as the first arrests were announced. Read more here: https://t.co/ChrPAIDlOR pic.twitter.com/BEMYKu8gdy — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) January 14, 2020

. . .One of those allegedly arrested was the man who shot the video that actually showed Iran downing the jet:

Iran arrests the man who recorded the video showing missiles brought down Ukrainian Airlines plane. That video was first verified by @nytimes & was first public proof of the tragedy.#IranProtest2020 https://t.co/HLZkIKFBSL — Farnaz Fassihi (@farnazfassihi) January 14, 2020

According to reports, he was accused of sending the footage to a Saudi Arabian news outlet:

Translation: “Tehran should take steps to deal with this terrible catastrophe so that something like this cannot happen again,” says

@HeikoMaas.

Tehran heard you, Mr. Maas! As a first consequence, the only eyewitness to the shooting was #festgenommen,

„Teheran sollte in der weiteren Aufarbeitung dieser schrecklichen Katastrophe Vorkehrungen treffen, damit so etwas nicht wieder passieren kann“, sagt @HeikoMaas. Teheran hat Sie gehört, Herr Maas! Als erste Konsequenz wurde der einzige Augenzeuge des Abschusses #festgenommen. https://t.co/pKmnHnnE5S — Julian Röpcke (@JulianRoepcke) January 14, 2020

Translation: He is accused of sending the video of the shooting “to a Saudi network”. Madness! This is what happens if the mullahs are not convicted before and after the murder of 176 civilians and there are no European sanctions, dear federal government.

Ihm wird vorgeworfen, das Video des Abschusses „an ein saudisches Netzwerk“ geschickt zu haben.

Wahnsinn! Das passiert, wenn man die Mullahs weder vor noch nach dem Mord an 176 Zivilisten verurteilt und es zu keinen europäischen Sanktionen kommen wird, liebe Bundesregierung. — Julian Röpcke (@JulianRoepcke) January 14, 2020

This is pretty messed up:

⛑Can you believe this? “Iranian authorities arrested the person who videoed the moment the IRGC cruise missile hit the #UkranianPlane claiming he sent the video to a Saudi TV station”

If this poor guy didn’t document this moment Iran will never acknowledged its responsibility https://t.co/jDA1Areb45 — Mohammed Alsulami| محمد السلمي (@mohalsulami) January 14, 2020

