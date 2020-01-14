Iran is reportedly arresting those involved with the shooting down of a Ukrainian jetliner, but there’s a catch. . .

. . .One of those allegedly arrested was the man who shot the video that actually showed Iran downing the jet:

Trending

According to reports, he was accused of sending the footage to a Saudi Arabian news outlet:

Translation: “Tehran should take steps to deal with this terrible catastrophe so that something like this cannot happen again,” says
@HeikoMaas.

Tehran heard you, Mr. Maas! As a first consequence, the only eyewitness to the shooting was #festgenommen,

Translation: He is accused of sending the video of the shooting “to a Saudi network”. Madness! This is what happens if the mullahs are not convicted before and after the murder of 176 civilians and there are no European sanctions, dear federal government.

This is pretty messed up:

***

 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Iran