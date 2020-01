It’s official.

Nancy Pelosi will be sending the articles of impeachment to the Senate on Wednesday:

The House upheld its duty to #DefendOurDemocracy by passing two articles of impeachment against the President. Tomorrow, we will transmit those articles & name impeachment managers. The Senate must choose between the Constitution & a cover-up. https://t.co/tcPdHeMUGp pic.twitter.com/ebqA3Z1oBi

But behind closed doors with her House colleagues, she’s still talking about Russia:

Behind closed doors, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi raised concerns to her caucus about the Russian hack into Burisma, and said the Gang of Eight was not briefed on it, saying she learned about it through news reports, per multiple sources. — Manu Raju (@mkraju) January 14, 2020

It’s like a broken record with Dems:

Pelosi told her colleagues in private that Mitch McConnell is acting like a rogue Senate leader, as she’s said before. She mused that sometimes she wonders whether McConnell has Russian connections, per attendees. https://t.co/vy2mHHLSlW — Manu Raju (@mkraju) January 14, 2020

She’s about to get her a** handed to her by Cocaine Mitch, so this really is all she’s got left:

This is pathetic bullshit from Pelosi. She's using mccarthyism because she lost to Cocaine Mitch https://t.co/v1GcV8FXBQ — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) January 14, 2020

I'm old enough to remember when Democrats claimed it was a terrible thing to question anyone's patriotism or suggest that they were loyal to another country. https://t.co/yfUhllYs4n — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) January 14, 2020

This, coming from the Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, with no evidence, is completely reprehensible and irresponsible. If you disagree with a Democrat, that likely makes you a Republican – not a Russian asset. Nothing more, nothing less. https://t.co/ZHOMmjgZ6n — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) January 14, 2020

This, right here, is why there will be no peace or comity with these creatures—or the media, which either pushes this nonsense or finds advantage in not slapping it down for the evil agitprop it is. https://t.co/BKe2RXdE0b — David Reaboi (@davereaboi) January 14, 2020

Silly. That’s only for Trump:

Is CNN not doing that cute parenthesis fact check thing anymore? https://t.co/MwhHqTTnQm — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) January 14, 2020

Democrats say these things – accusing anyone and everyone of insidious foreign influence – and get a pass. If Trump said it, the "without evidence" chyron would be out in full force. https://t.co/vB2k6eJZET — Andrew Clark (@AndrewHClark) January 14, 2020

She said similar things this weekend on “This Week”:

"All roads lead to Putin & sometimes I wonder about Mitch McConnell, too. What's he — why is he an accomplice to all of that? He has resisted resources …[for] our critical infrastructure of elections. …. So that's all of a piece with him."

Wow. @SpeakerPelosi on "This Week". — Paul Kane (@pkcapitol) January 12, 2020

As for impeachment, Cocaine Mitch is going to eat her lunch:

Sen. Mitch McConnell: "The Speaker bragged that this President 'is impeached for life regardless of what the senate does' — regardless of what the Senate does, as if the ultimate verdict were sort of an afterthought." pic.twitter.com/NtvP2eoKaD — The Hill (@thehill) January 14, 2020

***