Guy, for the record, this forensic psychiatrist is “NOT weaponizing medicine” when she uses her medical degree in an attempt to panic people about President Donald Trump. She’s just, you know, doing doctor things like giving a diagnosis of a patient she’s never met in person. Totally normal, right?

For your information, I am NOT weaponizing medicine, as I am responding to a real need: a medical need.

Ordinarily, I do not comment at all on public figures, and I kept with “the Goldwater rule” for 20 years, even as a forensic psychiatrist, who is exempt. I comment not to malign public figures but to inform the public about those who are positioned to cause them harm.

But these are strange times and she needs her life back?

If our political system were working and dangers were contained, the reasons for my speaking up would cease, and I would be able to go back to my own life, which is radically different than the one I am leading now. — Bandy X Lee, MD, MDiv (@BandyXLee1) January 12, 2020

Her influence on why she’s speaking up now? None other than celebrity teen activist Greta Thunberg:

Something about Greta Thunberg (the young climate activist) struck a chord in me: she fell into a deep depression because, if the climate science were real, then those in charge were not acting rationally to do what is necessary to save the planet, and she would have no future. — Bandy X Lee, MD, MDiv (@BandyXLee1) January 12, 2020

It’s time to “save humanity,” people!

I find myself unable to continue my own routine work, for if the signs I see in the president were real (and there is no doubt now), and he has access to nuclear weapons as well as many other lesser powers, then those in charge are not acting rationally to save humanity…. — Bandy X Lee, MD, MDiv (@BandyXLee1) January 12, 2020

It is her business right now, she says:

Some say I have no place in this discussion as a health professional. If that is the case, can they possibly name a greater public health emergency? ESPECIALLY as a mental health professional, as a violence expert, I cannot think of anything that is more my business right now. — Bandy X Lee, MD, MDiv (@BandyXLee1) January 12, 2020

Maybe she can help others online? Like the first Twitter shrink:

Dear Dr. @BandyXLee1, I know that you are an expert on @realDonaldTrump's psychological state (albeit without having ever worked with him). I hope that you can help me because I'm facing a delicate situation: I administered a version of the Implicit Association Test to my — Gad Saad (@GadSaad) January 11, 2020

LOL:

children using Trump-related stimuli. They did not recoil in horror at the sight of Orange Man Bad. I fear that they might not be progressive, and I worry for their future. Should I commit them to a re-education program at @Wellesley? Could I get a referral from you? — Gad Saad (@GadSaad) January 11, 2020

Or not:

If a lay person proclaims that public individual X is narcissistic (or offers some other lay diagnosis), this is perfectly fine. When a psychiatrist uses her professional credentials to make such assertions, this is unethical (at best). @BandyXLee1 @realDonaldTrump — Gad Saad (@GadSaad) January 11, 2020

But she’s done this before despite the tone of her latest thread:

In an IQ test between my elliptical machine and @BandyxLee1, my machine would score 3 standard deviations higher than her. It is truly baffling that she can get away with these repeat "distance diagnoses" of @realDonaldTrump. https://t.co/tgEkyxpBiS — Gad Saad (@GadSaad) January 11, 2020

She’s gone after Alan Dershowitz in the past, too, and he’s taking action:

It looks like @AlanDersh has filed a complaint with Yale-not a lawsuit. Which brings to mind the Henry Kissinger quote “the politics of academia are so vicious because the stakes are so low.” cc @BandyXLee1 https://t.co/G6WL6WIKqQ — Claude Taylor (@TrueFactsStated) January 11, 2020

Well, this should be interesting:

Alan Dershowitz has now taken his grievance to the deans of Yale Law School and Yale School of Medicine. Fortunately, I am less afraid of power than I am of truth. I have considered the costs; if he expects me to cower and to compromise, I will not. — Bandy X Lee, MD, MDiv (@BandyXLee1) January 11, 2020

Have fun with this one, doc.

