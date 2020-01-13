Weather in New York City on Sunday was, how do we say this in scientific terms? Oh, yeah. We just remembered the word. It was PERFECT:
As of 1:30pm, new record highs have been set at Central Park (68°), Newark (69°), JFK (68°), Islip (68°), and Bridgeport (69°), breaking records previously set in 2017 and 2018. Islip and Bridgeport broke their records by 10° and 14°, respectively!
— NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) January 12, 2020
And New Yorkers were loving it:
What a dream of a January day, weather-wise, in NYC.
— adam klotz (@AdamKlotzFNC) January 12, 2020
Shorts and t-shirt weather in New York in mid-January. Weird.
— Alex Kantrowitz (@Kantrowitz) January 12, 2020
Practically shortly sleeve weather in NYC today. 67degrees! pic.twitter.com/MCdChjgx9A
— Deborah Roberts (@DebRobertsABC) January 12, 2020
Jack curious about mysterious monolith on Par 3 Course at Flushing Meadows #Queens – what a beautiful day! #Golf #NYC #warm #weather pic.twitter.com/8HspZ2uQAP
— Roger Clark (@RogerClark41) January 12, 2020
Well, not all New Yorkers. The good weather was somehow causing delays on Amtrak:
Train 99 is currently operating approx. 25min late due to earlier mechanical issues and weather-related delays east of New York (NYP).
— Amtrak Northeast (@AmtrakNECAlerts) January 12, 2020
It’s going to get worse, so just enjoy it:
You know that moment that sometimes happens before a storm surge, when the water pulls way back and people gather by the beach to remark what an amazing and beautiful thing it is?
T-shirt weather in January has started making me think of that.
— Christopher Flavelle (@cflav) January 12, 2020
Here’s Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez blaming the unseasonably perfect weather on, you guessed it, on a climate crisis
It hit ~70° in NY. In January.
This weather at this time of year can be very risky for local farmers & families they serve.
If certain crops germinate/flower prematurely & a freeze follows, crops could fail or drop in yield.
When food supply drops, prices rise. #ClimateCrisis https://t.co/07cziYOAIj
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 13, 2020
And Michael Bloomberg’s parody Spanish account reprimanded New Yorkers for celebrating the good weather: You should “feelo malo”:
El changero del climacto es malo y todos los personas enjoyongo el weathero bueno todayo should feelo malo.
— Miguel Bloombito (@ElBloombito) January 12, 2020
It’s both, which is why it’s funny and will probably end up getting banned from Twitter:
I can't decide if this account is offensive or hilarious or both. https://t.co/i4PaMqkbvK
— Sean T at RCP (@SeanTrende) January 12, 2020
