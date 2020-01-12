After blowing a 24-point 1st quarter lead, the Houston Texans are on the way to an historical loss in today’s NFL playoff game in Kansas City: Watch as the Chiefs get another TD while already leading 41-31 (and pay attention to the celebration):

Blake Bell scoring the TD. Eric Fisher stone cold beer bashing the Chiefs into the AFC title game. What a life. #HOUvsKC pic.twitter.com/S2MdF79GKU — TJ Eckert (@TJEckertKTUL) January 12, 2020

That’s offensive tackle Eric Fisher who stole those two beers and then dumped them on his own head:

Anyone else see #72 Fisher grab 2 beers and crush them together after Blake Bell’s TD?!?!? 😂#KansasCityChiefs #HOUvsKC pic.twitter.com/O24CdIThqk — Scroopula (@scroopula) January 12, 2020

Oh, we saw it:

Chiefs OT Eric Fisher celebrates the TD by grabbing a couple beers and pouring them on himself pic.twitter.com/4OXItMcLXy — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) January 12, 2020

Stone Cold, Mr. Fisher:

Stone Cold Fisher pic.twitter.com/UxsTSEvQnp — The Ringer (@ringer) January 12, 2020

