After blowing a 24-point 1st quarter lead, the Houston Texans are on the way to an historical loss in today’s NFL playoff game in Kansas City: Watch as the Chiefs get another TD while already leading 41-31 (and pay attention to the celebration):
Blake Bell scoring the TD. Eric Fisher stone cold beer bashing the Chiefs into the AFC title game. What a life. #HOUvsKC pic.twitter.com/S2MdF79GKU
That’s offensive tackle Eric Fisher who stole those two beers and then dumped them on his own head:
Anyone else see #72 Fisher grab 2 beers and crush them together after Blake Bell’s TD?!?!? 😂#KansasCityChiefs #HOUvsKC pic.twitter.com/O24CdIThqk
Oh, we saw it:
Chiefs OT Eric Fisher celebrates the TD by grabbing a couple beers and pouring them on himself pic.twitter.com/4OXItMcLXy
Stone Cold, Mr. Fisher:
Stone Cold Fisher pic.twitter.com/UxsTSEvQnp
