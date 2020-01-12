After blowing a 24-point 1st quarter lead, the Houston Texans are on the way to an historical loss in today’s NFL playoff game in Kansas City: Watch as the Chiefs get another TD while already leading 41-31 (and pay attention to the celebration):

That’s offensive tackle Eric Fisher who stole those two beers and then dumped them on his own head:

Trending

Oh, we saw it:

Stone Cold, Mr. Fisher:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: HoustonKansas CityNFL