It’s late Sunday night but the White House caused a major media incident with this photo titled, “First snow of the year!” that was posted at 8:55 pm (it’s not snowing in D.C.today):

Journos quickly jumped in to question the White House over it:

Eventually this will happen:

Anyway, the most likely explanation is that this was a scheduling error with their social media feed:

And how do we know this? Easy. This photo was posted to Flickr on January 7, when it did actually snow:

Journos, stand down.

