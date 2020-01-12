It’s late Sunday night but the White House caused a major media incident with this photo titled, “First snow of the year!” that was posted at 8:55 pm (it’s not snowing in D.C.today):

First snow of the year! ❄️ pic.twitter.com/kgSLQX6QxK — The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 13, 2020

Journos quickly jumped in to question the White House over it:

it was 68 and sunny today? https://t.co/cRX5FEekls — Jacqueline Alemany (@JaxAlemany) January 13, 2020

Sort of an odd tweet considering that it was 70 degrees today and I was wearing shorts in DC https://t.co/zWhMavZf0s — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) January 13, 2020

The Trump White House will proclaim “up is down” before this is over pic.twitter.com/BCZhvxPrS1 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 13, 2020

Eventually this will happen:

I am living for the journos and broken brain resistance libs on Twitter crying that the White House tweeting a picture of snow is an assault on the Constitution — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) January 13, 2020

Anyway, the most likely explanation is that this was a scheduling error with their social media feed:

Everyone is mocking the @whitehouse tweet like they've never had a photo tweet get stuck in their drafts and end up getting sent days later. — Ginger Gibson (@GingerGibson) January 13, 2020

And how do we know this? Easy. This photo was posted to Flickr on January 7, when it did actually snow:

Journos, stand down.

***