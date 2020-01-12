It’s late Sunday night but the White House caused a major media incident with this photo titled, “First snow of the year!” that was posted at 8:55 pm (it’s not snowing in D.C.today):
First snow of the year! ❄️ pic.twitter.com/kgSLQX6QxK
— The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 13, 2020
Journos quickly jumped in to question the White House over it:
it was 68 and sunny today? https://t.co/cRX5FEekls
— Jacqueline Alemany (@JaxAlemany) January 13, 2020
Sort of an odd tweet considering that it was 70 degrees today and I was wearing shorts in DC https://t.co/zWhMavZf0s
— Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) January 13, 2020
The Trump White House will proclaim “up is down” before this is over pic.twitter.com/BCZhvxPrS1
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 13, 2020
Eventually this will happen:
I am living for the journos and broken brain resistance libs on Twitter crying that the White House tweeting a picture of snow is an assault on the Constitution
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) January 13, 2020
Anyway, the most likely explanation is that this was a scheduling error with their social media feed:
Everyone is mocking the @whitehouse tweet like they've never had a photo tweet get stuck in their drafts and end up getting sent days later.
— Ginger Gibson (@GingerGibson) January 13, 2020
And how do we know this? Easy. This photo was posted to Flickr on January 7, when it did actually snow:
— Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) January 13, 2020
Journos, stand down.
