Just to follow up on the ongoing Bernie vs. Liz feud that’s blowing up today, totally conservative Jennifer Rubin thinks Sanders’ personality has changed since his heart attack and that’s why he’s now going after Warren:

He is attacking everyone almost irrationally, this on something that bombed for Harris. Often people's personalities do change after a major event like a heart attack

Nailed it, Jen:

This is so money… https://t.co/PSRgqoRAFi — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) January 12, 2020

We’re laughing, too:

But Dems disagree:

dr. rubin weighing in with her diagnosis https://t.co/Z4y6joEhci — Nathan Bernhardt (@jonbernhardt) January 12, 2020

Phrenology is a science:

She's about 10 minutes from just doing phrenology lmao https://t.co/Ua1w4MyDhx — Big Dumb Oaf (@Fetid_Bozo) January 12, 2020

Well, we tried to tell you:

Oh, there are so many tweets that you can throw back in her face. She doesn’t care, nor does the Washington Post:

When we win, you'll be the first person I tweet. Oh btw, Jenny, you're a Republican. — Bee (@Dahntahn7) January 12, 2020

As much as we’d like this to happen, Biden’s going to be the nominee:

What a garbage, bad faith take. Try to defend Biden’s record – go on, we’ll wait. See you on super-Tuesday when Bernie adds California to his first four wins! #BernieBeatsTrump — Gregg Holzrichter (@GreggH_) January 12, 2020

And we need to point out Bernie Sanders being nasty is nothing new. Did Dems forget about 2016?

Leftists never change. They are ruthless, murderous, and envious from start to finish. Sanders has been nasty his entire life. https://t.co/mK15DRlFzm — Nick Searcy, REVERED LEADER & FILM & TV STAR (@yesnicksearcy) January 12, 2020

***

