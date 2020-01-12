Congratulation to former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jimmy Johnson who just found out he’s being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame:

It was a pretty “incredible moment” as he found out live on air:

It’s OK to cry, everyone:

Trending

Check out Troy Aikman’s reaction:

And Terry Bradshaw is pretty awesome, too:

Former Steelers coach Bill Cowher found out he’s going to Canton yesterday:

Hardest hit, however? Former Raiders great Tom Flores, who did not make the cut (which is a travesty if you as us):

And we’re not alone. Tom Flores is the No. 1 trending topic on Twitter right now:

Maybe next year?

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Jimmy JohnsonNFLTom Flores