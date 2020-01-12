Congratulation to former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jimmy Johnson who just found out he’s being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame:

The 2x Super Bowl-winning coach of the @dallascowboys @JimmyJohnson is being inducted into the Hall of Fame 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/fdhodXaXMl — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 13, 2020

It was a pretty “incredible moment” as he found out live on air:

Incredible moment. Legendary @dallascowboys coach @JimmyJohnson finds out live on TV he is the newest member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame! pic.twitter.com/GK3jlSlWRz — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) January 13, 2020

It’s OK to cry, everyone:

Added to the official list of things a man is allowed to get teary-eyed over: watching head coaches get their Hall of Fame announcement on live television. — John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) January 13, 2020

Check out Troy Aikman’s reaction:

A look at @TroyAikman's reaction to his former coach @JimmyJohnson joining the Hall of Fame. #FootballIsFamily pic.twitter.com/8Y8Go8wIni — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 13, 2020

And Terry Bradshaw is pretty awesome, too:

Even Troy Aikman teared up when Jimmy Johnson learned he was making the hall of fame pic.twitter.com/oYnKMDCvEQ — gifdsports (@gifdsports) January 13, 2020

Former Steelers coach Bill Cowher found out he’s going to Canton yesterday:

Hardest hit, however? Former Raiders great Tom Flores, who did not make the cut (which is a travesty if you as us):

The @ProFootballHOF "Blue Ribbon" Committee put Bill Cowher and Jimmy Johnson in Canton, over Tom Flores and Don Coryell, while both Flores and Coryell were FINALISTS on regular ballot a year ago. — Paul Gutierrez (@PGutierrezESPN) January 13, 2020

And we’re not alone. Tom Flores is the No. 1 trending topic on Twitter right now:

Maybe next year?

***