Congratulation to former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jimmy Johnson who just found out he’s being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame:
The 2x Super Bowl-winning coach of the @dallascowboys @JimmyJohnson is being inducted into the Hall of Fame 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/fdhodXaXMl
— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 13, 2020
It was a pretty “incredible moment” as he found out live on air:
Incredible moment.
Legendary @dallascowboys coach @JimmyJohnson finds out live on TV he is the newest member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame! pic.twitter.com/GK3jlSlWRz
— FOX Sports (@FOXSports) January 13, 2020
It’s OK to cry, everyone:
Added to the official list of things a man is allowed to get teary-eyed over: watching head coaches get their Hall of Fame announcement on live television.
— John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) January 13, 2020
Check out Troy Aikman’s reaction:
A look at @TroyAikman's reaction to his former coach @JimmyJohnson joining the Hall of Fame. #FootballIsFamily pic.twitter.com/8Y8Go8wIni
— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 13, 2020
And Terry Bradshaw is pretty awesome, too:
Even Troy Aikman teared up when Jimmy Johnson learned he was making the hall of fame pic.twitter.com/oYnKMDCvEQ
— gifdsports (@gifdsports) January 13, 2020
Former Steelers coach Bill Cowher found out he’s going to Canton yesterday:
Former @Steelers head coach Bill Cowher has been selected to the @ProFootballHOF Centennial Class of 2020!
His reaction is everything. 🙌 #PFHOF20 (via @NFLonCBS) @CowherCBS pic.twitter.com/SBDvIFr0xR
— NFL (@NFL) January 12, 2020
Hardest hit, however? Former Raiders great Tom Flores, who did not make the cut (which is a travesty if you as us):
The @ProFootballHOF "Blue Ribbon" Committee put Bill Cowher and Jimmy Johnson in Canton, over Tom Flores and Don Coryell, while both Flores and Coryell were FINALISTS on regular ballot a year ago.
— Paul Gutierrez (@PGutierrezESPN) January 13, 2020
And we’re not alone. Tom Flores is the No. 1 trending topic on Twitter right now:
Maybe next year?
