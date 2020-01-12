Congratulations to the Chiefs for their amazing 51-31 come from behind win against the Houston Texans today:

That was fun. Thanks for balling out with us #ChiefsKingdom. pic.twitter.com/3p46keIvbQ — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 12, 2020

Now, we’d like to think the players on the field are responsible for the win, but Twitter user “Big Buck Chuck” might deserve a little credit of his own. Here’s what he tweeted in the 1st quarter of the game while the Texans were on their way to a 24-0 lead:

Alright, I’m out if the Texans score a TD — Big Buck Chuck (@cpenn4thewin) January 12, 2020

You see, it takes a big man to admit he’s the jinx on the team, and he tweeted out a video of him allegedly leaving the stadium so that the Chiefs could have a chance to win: “It’s our only hope”:

“Can’t do it. Gotta leave man. It’s our only hope.”⁣

⁣

This Chiefs fan really left in the 1st quarter 😂 (via @cpenn4thewin ) pic.twitter.com/rnueqOmdns — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 12, 2020

And it worked!

Alright, comeback engaged! — Big Buck Chuck (@cpenn4thewin) January 12, 2020

Shortly after Big Buck Chuck left the stadium, the Chiefs starting putting some serious points on the board:

Chiefs really dominated after I left near the end of the first quarter 😭😭😭😭😭 — Big Buck Chuck (@cpenn4thewin) January 12, 2020

Big Buck Chuck is going viral and looking to capitalize on it, of course:

If y’all are for real about this, my CashApp is $cpenn4thewin — Big Buck Chuck (@cpenn4thewin) January 12, 2020

If you’re a Chiefs fan, help your hero out?

And we expect the Chiefs will be honoring him in some way early this week:

@Chiefs hook this guy up with something that isn't tickets — Liz Finnegan (@TheGingerarchy) January 12, 2020

***

Editor’s note: We’ve corrected a typo.