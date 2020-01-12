Congratulations to the Chiefs for their amazing 51-31 come from behind win against the Houston Texans today:
That was fun. Thanks for balling out with us #ChiefsKingdom. pic.twitter.com/3p46keIvbQ
— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 12, 2020
Now, we’d like to think the players on the field are responsible for the win, but Twitter user “Big Buck Chuck” might deserve a little credit of his own. Here’s what he tweeted in the 1st quarter of the game while the Texans were on their way to a 24-0 lead:
Alright, I’m out if the Texans score a TD
— Big Buck Chuck (@cpenn4thewin) January 12, 2020
You see, it takes a big man to admit he’s the jinx on the team, and he tweeted out a video of him allegedly leaving the stadium so that the Chiefs could have a chance to win: “It’s our only hope”:
“Can’t do it. Gotta leave man. It’s our only hope.”
This Chiefs fan really left in the 1st quarter 😂 (via @cpenn4thewin ) pic.twitter.com/rnueqOmdns
— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 12, 2020
And it worked!
Alright, comeback engaged!
— Big Buck Chuck (@cpenn4thewin) January 12, 2020
Shortly after Big Buck Chuck left the stadium, the Chiefs starting putting some serious points on the board:
Chiefs really dominated after I left near the end of the first quarter 😭😭😭😭😭
— Big Buck Chuck (@cpenn4thewin) January 12, 2020
Big Buck Chuck is going viral and looking to capitalize on it, of course:
If y’all are for real about this, my CashApp is $cpenn4thewin
— Big Buck Chuck (@cpenn4thewin) January 12, 2020
If you’re a Chiefs fan, help your hero out?
— Big Buck Chuck (@cpenn4thewin) January 12, 2020
And we expect the Chiefs will be honoring him in some way early this week:
@Chiefs hook this guy up with something that isn't tickets
— Liz Finnegan (@TheGingerarchy) January 12, 2020
