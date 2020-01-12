Congratulations to the Chiefs for their amazing 51-31 come from behind win against the Houston Texans today:

Now, we’d like to think the players on the field are responsible for the win, but Twitter user “Big Buck Chuck” might deserve a little credit of his own. Here’s what he tweeted in the 1st quarter of the game while the Texans were on their way to a 24-0 lead:

You see, it takes a big man to admit he’s the jinx on the team, and he tweeted out a video of him allegedly leaving the stadium so that the Chiefs could have a chance to win: “It’s our only hope”:

And it worked!

Shortly after Big Buck Chuck left the stadium, the Chiefs starting putting some serious points on the board:

Big Buck Chuck is going viral and looking to capitalize on it, of course:

If you’re a Chiefs fan, help your hero out?

And we expect the Chiefs will be honoring him in some way early this week:

***

Editor’s note: We’ve corrected a typo. 

