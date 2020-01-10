LOL.

CNN just settled with the NLRB and will pay wrongly-fired union workers a whopping $76 million in back pay:

Imagine if the Trump Organization got hit with this type of penalty?

Trending

Justice is served, says the union:

Anyway, let’s see if any Dems has the stones to bring this up on Tuesday when CNN hosts the next debate:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: CNN