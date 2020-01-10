LOL.

CNN just settled with the NLRB and will pay wrongly-fired union workers a whopping $76 million in back pay:

As part of a settlement signed today, CNN has agreed to pay $76 million in backpay, the largest monetary remedy in the history of the NLRB. https://t.co/eQlRJYs7La — NLRB (@NLRB) January 10, 2020

Imagine if the Trump Organization got hit with this type of penalty?

Wow…I thought they liked unions? BREAKING: CNN To Pay Fired Techs $76M In Record NLRB Settlement CNN has agreed to pay $76 million to end a long-running NLRB dispute alleging it violated federal labor law by firing more than 100 unionized technical workers in 2003 — Charles V Payne (@cvpayne) January 10, 2020

Justice is served, says the union:

BREAKING: @CNN will pay $76 million – one of the largest settlements in @NLRB history – to hundreds of NABET-CWA broadcast techs who were unlawfully fired. This settlement means justice for workers who have waited more than 15 years to be made whole.https://t.co/C0KzVINLMa pic.twitter.com/zZtrWL8SG0 — CWA (@CWAUnion) January 10, 2020

Anyway, let’s see if any Dems has the stones to bring this up on Tuesday when CNN hosts the next debate:

BREAKING: CNN just agreed to pay $76M to settle allegations of anti-union firings way back in '03—the largest settlement in Labor Board history. Bears noting that CNN (& Des Moines Register) will host a Democratic presidential debate next week.https://t.co/TOU35RLAQ5 — Hassan Ali Kanu (@hassankanu) January 10, 2020

