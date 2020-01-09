Vice President Mike Pence made the rounds this morning to respond to criticism from Senators Mike Lee and Rand Paul regarding the administration’s rationale for the drone strike on Qassem Soleimani.

According to Pence, there’s more information to back up the administration’s claims that there was an imminent threat, but to disclose those details “could compromise sources and methods”:

“I can assure your viewers that those of us that have seen all the evidence, that saw the evidence in real time, know that President Trump made the right decision”:

Pence also addressed the two during an interview on “Good Morning America”:

Trending

Pence also said on Fox News, “there’s no doubt in my mind that when the Iranians fired those missiles, they were intending to kill Americans”:

More from his Fox News hit here:

John Bolton pushed back on Lee and Paul’s argument as well, although he didn’t name them in this tweet where he called the 1973 War Powers Resolution unconstitutional:

Sen. Lee, however, doesn’t seem convinced:

Lee was responding to these tweet from Marco Rubio where he claimed the briefing was crystal clear:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: mike leeMike PenceRand Paul