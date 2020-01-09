Oh, wow.

The special prosecutor investigating the handling of the Jussie Smollett investigation was granted a subpoena for all of the actor’s data — email, location, etc. — from Google:

Jussie Smollett investigation: Judge orders Google to turn over a full year of the actor’s data as part of special prosecutor probe https://t.co/ibnDdGlTP3 — Rafer Weigel (@RaferWeigel) January 9, 2020

From the Chicago Tribune:

The warrants, filed last month in Circuit Court, sought a trove of documentation from Smollett and his manager’s Google accounts — not just emails but also drafted and deleted messages; any files in their Google Drive cloud storage services; any Google Voice texts, calls and contacts; search and web browsing history; and location data. Investigators sought a full year’s data — from November 2018 to November 2019 — even though the key events in the controversy took place between late January and late March 2019. Authorities could be looking for any incriminating remarks from Smollett or his manager, especially in the months after State’s Attorney Kim Foxx’s office abruptly dismissed disorderly conduct charges against the then-“Empire” actor just weeks after his indictment. Smollett, who is African American and openly gay, has declared the dismissal a vindication of his claims that he was the victim of a racist and homophobic attack.

Maybe there will finally be justice:

BREAKING: The Special Counsel investigating the Jussie Smollett hate crime hoax has subpoenaed all Google records for the failed actor & his assistant Will we finally get the truth about what happened in Chicago? RT for Justice! — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) January 9, 2020

We’re also learning that Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx has hired expensive outside legal help, at taxpayer expense, to defend her in the special prosecutor’s probe:

the @chicagotribune reports Kim Foxx lawyers up for the Jussie Smollett special pros investigation, but she won't tell taxpayers how much they'll pay for her legal bills. How Chicago Way is that?https://t.co/ccZNGI943p — John Kass (@John_Kass) January 8, 2020

Oh, and Smollett is officially done on “Empire”:

“Empire” star Jussie Smollett will not return for the show’s final season, a Fox executive says https://t.co/DONMDsqeUU — Chicago Tribune (@chicagotribune) January 8, 2020

