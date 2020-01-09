Oh, wow.

The special prosecutor investigating the handling of the Jussie Smollett investigation was granted a subpoena for all of the actor’s data — email, location, etc. — from Google:

From the Chicago Tribune:

The warrants, filed last month in Circuit Court, sought a trove of documentation from Smollett and his manager’s Google accounts — not just emails but also drafted and deleted messages; any files in their Google Drive cloud storage services; any Google Voice texts, calls and contacts; search and web browsing history; and location data.

Investigators sought a full year’s data — from November 2018 to November 2019 — even though the key events in the controversy took place between late January and late March 2019. Authorities could be looking for any incriminating remarks from Smollett or his manager, especially in the months after State’s Attorney Kim Foxx’s office abruptly dismissed disorderly conduct charges against the then-“Empire” actor just weeks after his indictment. Smollett, who is African American and openly gay, has declared the dismissal a vindication of his claims that he was the victim of a racist and homophobic attack.

Maybe there will finally be justice:

Trending

We’re also learning that Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx has hired expensive outside legal help, at taxpayer expense, to defend her in the special prosecutor’s probe:

Oh, and Smollett is officially done on “Empire”:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Jussie Smollett