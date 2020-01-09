In a now deleted tweet, actress Patricia Arquette questioned if Russian President Vladimir Putin was responsible for Iran’s reported shootdown of a Ukrainian airliner earlier this week.

“Is this just another threat from Putin to Ukraine?” she tweeted. “A little.. I control the US..I call the shots with Iran do what I say.. ?”:

And after deleting her own made-up conspiracy theory, she retweeted a news report that accuses the U.S. of making up a conspiracy theory of its own:

Ricky Gervais was right: These people just need to accept their awards and “shut the f*** up.”

