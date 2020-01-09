You know all those power shut-offs we told you about in California last year? Well, they worked.

2019 acreage burned was down 85% because of them:

So, can we finally start talking about how changing the infrastructure is what’s needed and not insane and unproven climate solutions?

And from the LA Times, these fires are not the “new normal”:

As we told you the other day about Australia, both can be true:

Hopefully it opens eyes in DC, too:

