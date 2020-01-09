You know all those power shut-offs we told you about in California last year? Well, they worked.
2019 acreage burned was down 85% because of them:
Last Sunday, the LA Times published piece on California wildfires w/update on 2019 acres burned & critical role of "human ignition" sources.
20 of 20 most destructive California fires had "human cause"
2019 acreage burned down 85% due to power shut-offs.https://t.co/sPzcb1PbMh pic.twitter.com/E25eroM4iG
— Ryan Maue (@RyanMaue) January 8, 2020
