You know all those power shut-offs we told you about in California last year? Well, they worked.

2019 acreage burned was down 85% because of them:

20 of 20 most destructive California fires had "human cause"

Last Sunday, the LA Times published piece on California wildfires w/update on 2019 acres burned & critical role of "human ignition" sources.

So, can we finally start talking about how changing the infrastructure is what’s needed and not insane and unproven climate solutions?

PG&E determined that w/o preventative power shutoffs, all hell would have broken loose during critical fire weather periods. "It doesn’t matter how dry the vegetation, how fierce the winds or how high the temperature; if there is no ignition, there is no wildfire." No shit! — Ryan Maue (@RyanMaue) January 8, 2020

"That means that, in much of California, more than 90% of the wildfires are started by people or their equipment. In coastal counties from Sonoma to San Diego, almost all the starts are human related." 90% to 100% of California wildfires are "human related" b/c little lightning — Ryan Maue (@RyanMaue) January 8, 2020

And from the LA Times, these fires are not the “new normal”:

Catastrophic fires are NOT a "new normal" due to climate change (?) Still, Keeley said the 2019 fire season challenges the notion that the horrific wildfire toll of recent years is the “new normal” wrought by climate change. — Ryan Maue (@RyanMaue) January 8, 2020

As we told you the other day about Australia, both can be true:

So, again two things can be true simultaenously: (1) changing climate exacerbates the weather conditions conducive for catastrophic fires (2) humans cause the damn fires. (1)+(2) = threat multiplier Prevent (2) to mitigate the worst fires — power shutoffs worked. — Ryan Maue (@RyanMaue) January 8, 2020

Hopefully it opens eyes in DC, too:

Cause & acres burned: Can't do much about lightning but the other 8 major ignition sources are "human related" Hopefully, this article will open some eyes in Sacramento. pic.twitter.com/oppUkAwDby — Ryan Maue (@RyanMaue) January 8, 2020

