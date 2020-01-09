Wow, CNN. All fish look alike? Do better!

Hello @cnn @cnni, these fish are NOT Chinese Paddlefish, they’re American Paddlefish. https://t.co/yAVRscS6Gn SO MANY news stories are posting the incorrect species. Important for media to properly ID species, especially regarding extinction and biodiversity loss. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/h0L0zzon7e — Dr. Solomon David (@SolomonRDavid) January 7, 2020

The New York Times did get the correct fish for its article:

It’s not hard to find correct images/ID. THESE are Chinese Paddlefish (📷Liu Chen Han https://t.co/CHSiRrqDfw) And no, these fish likely didn’t reach 23 ft long (anecdotal report), verified max length is ~12 ft long. 2/2 pic.twitter.com/ldz3YTYlxX — Dr. Solomon David (@SolomonRDavid) January 7, 2020

Some media sites were even worse than CNN, however:

NONE of these photos in recent media stories are Chinese Paddlefish. First three are American Paddlefish, last pic isn’t even a paddlefish (it’s a sturgeon)🤷‍♂️ Journalists, #TeamFish is here to help with future stories 🐟👍 pic.twitter.com/ufFLk3cxVz — Dr. Solomon David (@SolomonRDavid) January 7, 2020

Live Science has it wrong, too:

OK @LiveScience, please see above tweets. Your header image is not a Chinese Paddlefish, it’s an American Paddlefish. Proper species ID matters! Especially concerning extinction & biodiversity loss! https://t.co/qwnteuCSZZ pic.twitter.com/I7VBHZya3O — Dr. Solomon David (@SolomonRDavid) January 9, 2020

And these media sources are hyping the size of the allegedly extinct fish:

ALSO, to many outlets reporting on this: the fish has never been verified to reach 23 ft long! I know this makes for exciting headlines, but it’s inaccurate. We don’t seem to report anecdotal size for Elephants, Great White Sharks, or Pandas, why for new(ly extinct) species? — Dr. Solomon David (@SolomonRDavid) January 9, 2020

This is a pretty good lesson that everything the media reports needs to be fact-checked. Everything.

