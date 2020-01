Uh oh, journos. She’s coming for you next. . .

Greta Thunberg is calling on newspapers to stop taking ad dollars from fossil fuel companies:

So far I’ve only heard of one single daily newspaper – @ETC_redaktionen – who has decided to exclude all advertisements regarding fossil products and services. Who will be the next one? Who will be the first major international newspaper to lead on this?

This probably won’t help the industry (or do anything to the fossil fuel companies):

Because print media wasn't dying fast enough… https://t.co/ja1MeSBkBp — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) January 8, 2020

And we’re already seeing blue check calling on major newspapers to accept her challenge. The New York Times:

The Guardian:

Maybe @guardian will want to follow? I guess @tazgezwitscher will not even receive a request for ad prices from #fossilfuel industry… https://t.co/u5IByNvmk6 — Jutta Paulus (@JuttaPaulusRLP) January 8, 2020

And others:

Wait until she goes after their print editions:

None.

They don't plan to stop cutting trees. https://t.co/3f1K3dOSif — Master Obi (@VoraSourabh) January 8, 2020

***