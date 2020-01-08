Journo Joanna Piacenza thought it would be informative to ask readers if they could locate Iran on a map. A simple enough exercise, you’d think.

But NOPE. It appears people are awful at geography:

NEW from me: We asked folks to identify Iran on an unlabeled map. 28% of them got it right. Here's where they guessed. https://t.co/XhP5OU9s2n pic.twitter.com/IQ8HYFDKxE — Joanna Piacenza (@jpiacenza) January 8, 2020

But here’s where it gets unintentionally hilarious. Men are much, much better at finding Iran than women by a margin of 38% to 20%:

Who fared the best in being able to identify Iran? Men, wealthier voters, and more educated voters. https://t.co/XhP5OU9s2n pic.twitter.com/takL76Z5C5 — Joanna Piacenza (@jpiacenza) January 8, 2020

LOL. We can’t wait for the “Geography is Sexist” takes:

Is there really any other choice?

This could be a statistical defense of mansplaining:

That gender one oh my, misogyny>>>>>>>> https://t.co/kXPXm25QnZ — H (@hvmir_) January 8, 2020

Also, who drew the bar graph, a man or a woman? Because that’s off, too:

Why is the bar labeled 'Men' more than twice as long as the one labeled 'Women' despite being less than twice as frequent? This whole results graphic is trying to tell you a story, rather than accurately portraying values. https://t.co/MNGQ4yOm0r — winter solstliz (@glitchliz) January 8, 2020

But all joking aside, these numbers are quite depressing:

My god this is depressing. https://t.co/OUOtBgOkHE — Nick Fraser (@nickfraser) January 8, 2020

Our schools are failing our kids:

This thread is sad. How does one get a college degree without being able to identify where major countries are (Top 20 in population, been around for over 40 years, clearly in the news, etc). Heck, shouldnt 90% of high school seniors know stuff like this? https://t.co/m2JcNixg7W — Ross Norris (@NCFF_Ross) January 8, 2020

So, who are the morons who clicked on the U.S.? Hopefully that was a joke:

Respondents were first given a larger, global map. 23% were able to correctly identify Iran. https://t.co/XhP5OU9s2n pic.twitter.com/HVsWpf9ujt — Joanna Piacenza (@jpiacenza) January 8, 2020

