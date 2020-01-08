Journo Joanna Piacenza thought it would be informative to ask readers if they could locate Iran on a map. A simple enough exercise, you’d think.

But NOPE. It appears people are awful at geography:

But here’s where it gets unintentionally hilarious. Men are much, much better at finding Iran than women by a margin of 38% to 20%:

LOL. We can’t wait for the “Geography is Sexist” takes:

Is there really any other choice?

This could be a statistical defense of mansplaining:

Also, who drew the bar graph, a man or a woman? Because that’s off, too:

But all joking aside, these numbers are quite depressing:

Our schools are failing our kids:

So, who are the morons who clicked on the U.S.? Hopefully that was a joke:

***

Tags: Iran