Fox News’ Pentagon reporter Lucas Tomlinson is reporting that there were no anti-missile defenses in place at either of the two based targeted by Iran in last night’s missile attacks:

The anti-missile systems are “in high demand and short supply”:

Trending

And up until this week, U.S. forces didn’t need them to defend from what was considered the major threat, ISIS:

***

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Iraniraq