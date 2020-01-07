Climate alarmist Eric Holthaus highlighted a new study today that says aerosols in the atmosphere “have a net cooling effect on the planet” and “without them, global warming would be magnified”:

This is a pretty important result:

Aerosols (tiny specks of dust, smoke, salt, and organic molecules) have a net cooling effect on the planet. Without them, global warming would be magnified. This paper finds that their effect might be about 40% stronger than we thought. https://t.co/74b5wqYfFO — Eric Holthaus (@EricHolthaus) January 7, 2020

And this is bad news because if this is true, as the world cuts its emissions, global warming will increase: