Climate alarmist Eric Holthaus highlighted a new study today that says aerosols in the atmosphere “have a net cooling effect on the planet” and “without them, global warming would be magnified”:

And this is bad news because if this is true, as the world cuts its emissions, global warming will increase:

Trending

We can’t win?

Or maybe not!

Either way, we’re in a “climate emergency,” people:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: global warming