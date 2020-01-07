Houston Texans star defensive lineman J.J. Watt took to Twitter to scold the local ABC affiliate for a headline that failed to name his fiancée and professional soccer player, Kealia Ohai, in a headline on her getting traded to Chicago:

The network soon apologized for its error:

So, does he stay in Houston or move to Chicago to support his soon-to-be wife?

