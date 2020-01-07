Houston Texans star defensive lineman J.J. Watt took to Twitter to scold the local ABC affiliate for a headline that failed to name his fiancée and professional soccer player, Kealia Ohai, in a headline on her getting traded to Chicago:

This headline is trash.

Kealia Ohai (which is her name by the way, since you didn’t even bother to mention it) is incredible entirely on her own merit and deserves to be treated as such.

Be better than this. https://t.co/82GMrYOv9U — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 7, 2020

Would this be better?

“Kealia Ohai’s fiancée rips local news station for poorly worded headline” — Ry⛳️🏌🏽 (@lewis_this) January 7, 2020

Coming soon to NFL.com:

Where can I buy a Texans jersey that says “Kealia Ohai’s Fiancé” on the back of it? pic.twitter.com/nU81LDnmgU — Thea F (@thea1_10) January 7, 2020

The network soon apologized for its error:

Hi JJ, Our sincere apologies. We 100% agree with you. Kealia Ohai is a soccer superstar who deserves her own headlines. We are sad to see her go. She is going to be a force in Chicago! We’ve loved doing stories on her many talents and accomplishments over the years. — ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) January 7, 2020

So, does he stay in Houston or move to Chicago to support his soon-to-be wife?

