Apparently, Valerie Plame now identifies as Jewish:
"Former CIA operative and New Mexico congressional candidate Valerie Plame, who continues to draw criticism for retweeting an anti-Semitic article in 2017, says she has joined a Jewish congregation." https://t.co/aLtkMhKAOQ
— Steven Shepard (@POLITICO_Steve) January 7, 2020
“I am a big fan of the rabbi. I am a big fan of their social justice initiatives”:
מסתבר שהיא לקחה את הקשר היהודי צעד קדימה והצטרפה כחברה מן המניין בבית הכנסת המקומי בית-שלום (רפורמי, סנטה פה). מארחיי המקומיים אישרו לי בהמשך אותו סופש, שהיא אכן מגיעה מפעם לפעם. pic.twitter.com/bI3dkADQZR
— Tal Schneider טל שניידר تال شنايدر (@talschneider) December 27, 2019
If you recall, she was criticized about 2 years ago after tweeting out an anti-Semitic article that she said she failed to read “all the way through“:
2 years after tweeting an anti-Semitic article, Valerie Plame is attending synagogue https://t.co/3P0n4IoVIK pic.twitter.com/QoOhlxv0K8
— JTA | Jewish news (@JTAnews) December 30, 2019
Hey, libs ignored her anti-Semitism in the past, now she’s the perfect candidate:
Washington Post reports that Valerie Plame looks “astoundingly good,” ignores anti-Semitic tweets https://t.co/ftHp2JDDii
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) December 3, 2019
***
Related:
ICYMI: Valerie Plame apologizes AGAIN, admits failed to read other anti-Semitic articles she shared https://t.co/uk99FOJPH7
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) September 25, 2017
ICYMI ==> Can't stop digging! Valerie Plame Wilson just made herself look EVEN WORSE https://t.co/LpY1rNtHJx
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) September 22, 2017