Too good to be true?

A woman claims she raised $500,000 — and counting — for victims of the bushfires in Australia by selling nudes:

We have hit and estimated $500k…… guys I am crying…. this is fucking crazy

It all started with this now-viral tweet where she promised for “every $10 you donate = one nude picture from me to your DM”:

I’m sending nudes to every person who donates atleast $10 to any one of these fundraisers for the wildfires in Australia. Every $10 you donate = one nude picture from me to your DM. You must send me confirmation that you donated.

Please RT #AustraliaOnFire #AustraliaFires pic.twitter.com/VIgzCUy6Wf — THE NAKED PHILANTHROPIST (@lilearthangelk) January 4, 2020

Basically, you send her a screenshot of your donation and she sends a photo, which has scammers trying to score a free pic:

The fact that two people used the same photo to fake a donation is so disgusting. If you’re that broke that you can’t donate $10 to a good cause to literally save a burning country but instead scam me out of a free nude, you’re the lowest of the low. pic.twitter.com/r4Gam3i2H0 — THE NAKED PHILANTHROPIST (@lilearthangelk) January 4, 2020

The fundraiser started off slowly, but has since — allegedly — accelerated over the past few days:

Guys. Im so happy right now I am crying. We’ve officially donated $5,000 to save Australia. Thank you all so much! — THE NAKED PHILANTHROPIST (@lilearthangelk) January 4, 2020

So, is this legit or what?

All the donations I still haven’t got to yet! We’re already at $10,000 before all of these. How much money do you guys think we have raised? pic.twitter.com/LNvdq3qkxT — THE NAKED PHILANTHROPIST (@lilearthangelk) January 4, 2020

She then solicited dollars to pay her friends to help her go through her DMs:

Do y’all wanna donate money to me to pay my sex worker friends to log into my account and help me answer all these DMs? It’s so much work I have to hire a team. Send donations for that to pay pal [email protected] I love y’all — THE NAKED PHILANTHROPIST (@lilearthangelk) January 4, 2020

We’re not sure how she got to the $500,000 figure, however, if she stopped responding earlier on Sunday:

We’ve successfully raised over $100k for the Australian Wildfires. I suspect that with all the DMs I have yet to read that atleast $200k or more was raised. Unfortunately at this time I can’t possibly answer any more DMs so if you didn’t get your photo I am extremely sorry. — THE NAKED PHILANTHROPIST (@lilearthangelk) January 5, 2020

Yet, here we are. . .

$300,000 at 11:57 am:

We raised approx $300k!!!! — THE NAKED PHILANTHROPIST (@lilearthangelk) January 5, 2020

And over $500,000 at 3:44 pm:

I CAN’T BELIEVE WE RAISED OVER HALF A MILLION DOLLARS omfg — THE NAKED PHILANTHROPIST (@lilearthangelk) January 5, 2020

But because this is 2020, people started going through her other social media platforms and are now calling her a racist:

Oh my god I can’t believe we all forgot that the “Naked Philanthropist” is actually really problematic lol — molly (@GeeSterrr) January 5, 2020

Except she’s not — Goddess Lynn💸 (@LissGoddess) January 5, 2020

You see, she was an Eskimo for Halloween:

She made a Tik Tok saying she’s not white when she is lol and was an “Esk*mo” for Halloween (the word she used, which is offensive to indigenous people) — molly (@GeeSterrr) January 5, 2020

She was “unintentionally” racist:

I’m not at all a racist. I wore I costume that was racist unintentionally. I did not know the meaning of it or how it could offend people and I sincerely apologized. I would never PURPOSELY wear a costume that was racist. — THE NAKED PHILANTHROPIST (@lilearthangelk) January 5, 2020

Was there any ever doubt that this is how it would end for her?

