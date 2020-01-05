You see, President Trump has made living in America so unsafe after the strike on Qassem Soleimani and all, singer and Bernie Sanders supporter Cardi B tweeted that she’s “filing for [her] Nigerian citizenship” because that would make her safe. Or something:

Naaaaa these memes are fuckin 😅😅 😩but shit ain’t no joke ! Specially being from New York .Its sad this man is putting Americans live in danger.Dumbest move Trump did till date …I’m filing for my Nigerian citizenship. — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 3, 2020

Well, this should work out well for her: