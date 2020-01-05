Customs and Border Patrol is denying a report from the Council on American-Islamic Relations alleging that a directive was issued ordering the detention of Iranian-Americans returning to the U.S.:

This all started thanks to this tweet from activist Hoda Katebi:

That tweet quickly went viral thanks to blue checks like Howard Dean, and many others:

BuzzFeed’s Hamed Aleaziz with the full CBP statement:

Reporters have yet to to substantiate the claims:

But they’re trying:

Here’s the press release CAIR put out:

CAIR says they are helping families who were detained, so why haven’t any reporters picked up on this yet?

We’ll update this post if anything changes.

