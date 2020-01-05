Did you happen to catch the thrilling end to the Houston Texans-Buffalo Bills game on Saturday? The Bills were up 16-0, but the Texans came back and took the lead with a little over a minute to play. The Bills then drove the length of the field and kicked a field goal to send the game into overtime. The Texans got the victory in OT with a field goal after this incredible scramble, catch and throw by Texans’ QB Deshaun Watson:
Raise your hand if you're still in awe of this play by @deshaunwatson 🙋♂️🙋♀️@HoustonTexans | #WeAreTexans | #NFLPlayoffs
(by @GenesisUSA) pic.twitter.com/dyLA0g2Qt1
— NFL (@NFL) January 5, 2020
But former Bills great O.J. Simpson did not see the almost comeback by his old team as he left the bar with around 2 minutes to go in regulation. Here he is regretting the decision in one of his now infamous “Hello, Twitter world” videos:
I should know better. pic.twitter.com/gwSf2J3126
— O.J. Simpson (@TheRealOJ32) January 5, 2020
And that’s when Texas Gov. Greg Abbott jumped online and trolled the Bills, tweeting that the acquitted murderer “killed” their “chances of winning by leaving the game early”:
O.J. killed the @BuffaloBills chances of winning by leaving the game early.
😉 https://t.co/Y948mO5Thf
— Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) January 5, 2020
