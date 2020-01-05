Did you happen to catch the thrilling end to the Houston Texans-Buffalo Bills game on Saturday? The Bills were up 16-0, but the Texans came back and took the lead with a little over a minute to play. The Bills then drove the length of the field and kicked a field goal to send the game into overtime. The Texans got the victory in OT with a field goal after this incredible scramble, catch and throw by Texans’ QB Deshaun Watson:

But former Bills great O.J. Simpson did not see the almost comeback by his old team as he left the bar with around 2 minutes to go in regulation. Here he is regretting the decision in one of his now infamous “Hello, Twitter world” videos:

And that’s when Texas Gov. Greg Abbott jumped online and trolled the Bills, tweeting that the acquitted murderer “killed” their “chances of winning by leaving the game early”:

Hell yes, governor:

2024 can’t get here fast enough of you ask us.

***

