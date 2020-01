Well, if those who fly to Paris for a piece of cheesecake are now worried about climate change, our minds are changed!

Climate change is real ๐Ÿ’”๐ŸŒŽ โ€” Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 3, 2020

So, will she give up the private jet?

Kris Jenner leaves daughter Kim Kardashian cringing as she dances around private jethttps://t.co/wYX3orcRz9 pic.twitter.com/iLDTDKgY3X โ€” The Scottish Sun (@ScottishSun) November 4, 2019

At least the one above isnโ€™t as big as the 747 she was spotted in:

.@KimKardashian & @kanyewest have been travelling by private jet โœˆ๏ธ

But it's HUGE โ€ฆ And they've even taken their personal trainer on board to work out during the flight ๐Ÿ™„๐Ÿ’ช๐Ÿผ pic.twitter.com/x3t6bEE4cm โ€” Capital Yorkshire (@CapitalYorks) November 28, 2018

The 747 fiasco happened during Californiaโ€™s wildfires last year:

Kim Kardashian shows off private 747 https://t.co/SrJF5NawMG pic.twitter.com/b9HY3jwBUz โ€” MSN Video (@MSNvideo) November 30, 2018

She even recently defended the private jet use of some other famous environmental hypocrites:

Kim Kardashian DEFENDS Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's private jet use https://t.co/TlYWl1wIol pic.twitter.com/laAQvt5oW0 โ€” Goss.ie (@goss_ie) October 9, 2019

But you can tell sheโ€™s serious now because she even retweeted Bernie Sanders:

It appears sheโ€™s worried about the animals that have died in Australiaโ€™s fires:

But what will she do now thatโ€™s she used her massive social media platform?

This is great and all โ€” reaches more people than I have in my entire career, probably โ€” but it is a damn shame that "it's real" is the best we've been able to push into pop culture. How about: "pass some f'ing climate policies"? https://t.co/ZW9g9bY9e2 โ€” David Roberts (@drvox) January 3, 2020

When she gives up the private jet โ€” at the very least โ€” THEN weโ€™ll pay attention. And it looks like we have some folks who agree with us:

Stop using your private jet ๐Ÿง โ€” VINZ (@vinzradio) January 4, 2020

kim kardashian, on her private jet while eating meat with non-vegan, animal tested and packed in plastic make-up on: Climate change is real ๐Ÿ’”๐ŸŒ โ€” thorsbian (@thorsnat) January 3, 2020

Lives on a private jet then. ๐Ÿ™ˆ โ€” Mr2020 (@Einhorn1sFinkle) January 4, 2020

You literally flew to Paris on a private jet to eat a slice of cheesecake. Youโ€™re worth $300 million โ€“ how much of that do you donate to preventing climate change? Do better. pic.twitter.com/NHwiyPMO4b โ€” Rachel Menzies (@RachelEMenzies) January 3, 2020

Tell your private jet that. โ€” Craig Sharp (@Sharpy1872) January 3, 2020

Message sent from my private jet flying to my yacht. โ€” Gilles Gropaquet (@manskorp) January 3, 2020

also kim kardashian: takes a private jet everywhere ๐Ÿ’”๐ŸŒŽ https://t.co/2LEQjwSfRD โ€” Kathryn (@kathrynm_99) January 4, 2020

What a hypocrite.

