Well, if those who fly to Paris for a piece of cheesecake are now worried about climate change, our minds are changed!

So, will she give up the private jet?

At least the one above isn’t as big as the 747 she was spotted in:

The 747 fiasco happened during California’s wildfires last year:

She even recently defended the private jet use of some other famous environmental hypocrites:

But you can tell she’s serious now because she even retweeted Bernie Sanders:

It appears she’s worried about the animals that have died in Australia’s fires:

But what will she do now that’s she used her massive social media platform?

When she gives up the private jet — at the very least — THEN we’ll pay attention. And it looks like we have some folks who agree with us:

What a hypocrite.

***

 

