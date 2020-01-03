It looks like Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale is celebrating his birthday at Mar-a-Lago and check out President Trump with the epic photobomb over his right shoulder:

President Trump in the background is an instant classic:

Trending

Now we eagerly await CNN to report on how much ice cream the president ate and if he got more than the birthday boy:

***

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Brad ParscaleDonald Trump