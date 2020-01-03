It looks like Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale is celebrating his birthday at Mar-a-Lago and check out President Trump with the epic photobomb over his right shoulder:
Happy Birthday @Parscale 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/bDyP7I66zd
— Eric Trump (@EricTrump) January 4, 2020
President Trump in the background is an instant classic:
🇺🇸😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Hm9rqxDzNg
— Lynsey 🇺🇸 (@lynseyross999) January 4, 2020
Now we eagerly await CNN to report on how much ice cream the president ate and if he got more than the birthday boy:
Trump got TWO Scoops 👍
— SGT FRIDAY Hateable Genius (@Knowita47918362) January 4, 2020
***
Related:
WTH? We love Trump even MORE now! CNN writes entire piece about Trump eating ice cream during airstrike and OMG-LOL https://t.co/XYJTMbo4bm
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) January 3, 2020