The never classy Hustler magazine confirmed to Politico that it has been sending out this Christmas card featuring the assassination of President Trump:

A number of GOP congressional offices have received the following Christmas card, per sources. I confirmed its authenticity with Hustler, which told me “the card was sent by HUSTLER and was our official holiday card for 2019.” pic.twitter.com/bRvkin0T8n — Melanie Zanona (@MZanona) January 2, 2020

The front of the card features the gunman with the caption, “I just shot Donald Trump on Fifth Avenue, and no one arrested me”:

And the inside of the car shows a bunch of people saying “Merry Christmas” over the president’s bloody corpse:

We remember when a rodeo clown got fired for wearing an Obama mask. And there’s no outrage over this?

