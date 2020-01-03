Big, if true:

And it’s not true, which even she acknowledges. The problem is, however, she’s a blue check for the NYT and her bogus tweet is still going viral with nearly 2000 retweets, and counting:

What was her rush to get this out there on Twitter?

Trending

It never should’ve been tweeted in the first place:

A major fail in progress:

This is just helping Iran:

It’s LONG past time for her to delete this:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Irannyt