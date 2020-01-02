Dan Scavino posted this pretty funny video of someone allegedly getting shocked by an electrified Trump-Pence campaign sign. Have a watch:

⚡️When this guy with Trump Derangement Syndrome went to steal a #TrumpPence campaign sign there was one problem, it was electrified…. pic.twitter.com/4YsnHqGTS6 — Dan Scavino (@DanScavino) January 2, 2020

Libs melt down in 3…2…1…

Lets be clear- This Trump official is calling for violence against those who oppose Trump. Period. These are the stakes for 2020. I can assure you that before this campaign is over Team Trump will be going far beyond "suggesting" violence to keep Trump in power. — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) January 2, 2020

Anyway, if you want to make your own electrified Trump-Pence campaign sign, here’s how. Via CNN, no less. And with fireworks! (At about the 1:15 mark):

We need to try that one.

Oh, an by the way, the CNN segment ends with an electrified Trump sign as well:

So, sure, libs. Get mad when Team Trump shares something similar.

