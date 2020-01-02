Dan Scavino posted this pretty funny video of someone allegedly getting shocked by an electrified Trump-Pence campaign sign. Have a watch:

Libs melt down in 3…2…1…

Trending

Anyway, if you want to make your own electrified Trump-Pence campaign sign, here’s how. Via CNN, no less. And with fireworks! (At about the 1:15 mark):

We need to try that one.

Oh, an by the way, the CNN segment ends with an electrified Trump sign as well:

So, sure, libs. Get mad when Team Trump shares something similar.

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: CNNTrump