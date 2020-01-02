Check out this enterprising employee for a local Domino’s pizza franchise selling pizza for $30 to those gathered in New York City’s Times Square hours before midnight:

New York hustle: Domino’s guy hawking pepperoni pies for $30 in Times Square. He’s had some takers! pic.twitter.com/GSs9qeoEOu — katie honan (@katie_honan) December 31, 2019

But to Mayor Bill de Blasio, who ignored anti-Semitic crimes in his city for over a year, this is just outrageous behavior:

Jacking up your prices on people trying to celebrate the holidays? Classy, @dominos. To the thousands who came to Times Square last night to ring in 2020, I’m sorry this corporate chain exploited you — stick it to them by patronizing one of our fantastic LOCAL pizzerias. pic.twitter.com/rO6I9oYIku — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) January 1, 2020

But here’s the thing, for those of you who don’t know: When you go to Time Square to watch the ball drop at midnight, you’re ushered into what the NYPD calls pens, which are fenced off sections. Once you’re in your pen, you can’t leave and reenter for any reason. Which is why many of the people there are wearing adult diapers:

Just remember that there’s absolutely no shame in staying home on New Year’s and you’ll always be better than than the people who choose to stand in Times Square for hours while peeing in diapers — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) December 31, 2019

Anyway, we’re sure those people would just love to go eat at a local restaurant, but they can’t. And because they can’t, they were pretty grateful that Domino’s was there to sell them food. From Ebony Bowden who wrote the NY Post story Mayor Big Bird quoted from:

If de Blasio read our story he'd see that people were actually very happy to pay $30 for the pizzas lol https://t.co/AxsKoMaE5P — Ebony Bowden (@ebonybowden) January 1, 2020

Oh, and Domino’s has been doing this for years. From the article:

“I have a lot of orders. I’m very busy,” delivery guy Ratan Banik told The Post while juggling a large stack of pizzas on Tuesday afternoon, speculating he’d sold about 25 pies. Banik was running the pizzas for the Domino’s franchise on 40th St. and 7th Ave., which has been doing this on New Year’s Eve for 15 years.

Does Comrade de Blasio think there shouldn’t be a premium paid at an event like this? And on a holiday, no less:

Imagine thinking you shouldn't have to pay a premium to enjoy the services of people working on New Year's Eve https://t.co/Ww1jf2j7xS — Andrew Egger (@EggerDC) January 2, 2020

Nope, no clue at all:

This is the kind of ignorant nincompoop Democrats regularly elect. @NYCMayor has no idea how businesses work. https://t.co/rcZpGFK6mF — Nick Searcy, INTERNATIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) January 2, 2020

We’ll remind you that he’s in favor of surge pricing in midtown Manhattan for cars, just not for pizza:

Proponent of congestion pricing favors exception for pizza ovens. https://t.co/AuirqH2PO8 — Conor Friedersdorf (@conor64) January 2, 2020

And he’s totally cool with city workers charging a premium on holidays:

You Democrats jack up your prices on the holidays, too. You call it overtime, and there are New York City employees literally billing 2,000+ hours of overtime a year on your watch. Source: https://t.co/iC3WgSlJSl https://t.co/epGiQCbmIr — Ezra Levant 🍁 (@ezralevant) January 1, 2020

So, what other businesses will de Blasio attack next? Airport gift shops maybe?

How much does a bottle of water cost at the airport controlled by the city that you’re systemically destroying? https://t.co/XOqY1FSAgF — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) January 1, 2020

Or how about local sports arenas?

It's a major event. If MSG, Nets Arena, and other venues can charge $13 for a hot dog and $6 bottles of water, why can't @dominos sell a pie for $30? https://t.co/GUC5KVtaFl — John Burnett (@IamJohnBurnett) January 2, 2020

***