Ready for one of the most badly-aged tweets on predictions for 2019? Well, here you go via now Dem congressional candidate Cenk Uygur who tweeted at the end of 2018 that “there is no way Donald Trump finishes his first term. Mark my words: He is out of office by 2019”:

I’ve been saying this from day one of his presidency but apparently most people still don’t get it – there is no way Donald Trump finishes his first term. Mark my words: He is out of office by 2019. He is not bright enough to be able to get himself out of the trouble he is in.

Whoops:

Good call peen https://t.co/e9ZiMHiCKw — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) January 1, 2020

“He is out of office by 2019” 🤡🤡🤡 https://t.co/jLqDtRH56q — Caleb Hull 🎅🏻🎁 (@CalebJHull) January 1, 2020

Wow @cenkuygur, this might be the most poorly aged tweet of Trump’s presidency. Loser https://t.co/K590afROqs — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) January 2, 2020

Tweets that don’t age well… https://t.co/hU8E0kqubB — Dean Cain (@RealDeanCain) January 2, 2020

From The Dumbass Files, Chapter 2,127 https://t.co/wKv6JGjkgp — Nick Searcy, INTERNATIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) January 1, 2020

Uygur did admit that his tweet did not age well, but he doubled down and made the same prediction for 2020:

Yes, this did not age well. Nothing wrong with admitting when you get it wrong. I used to be so wrong that I used to be a Republican! This is nothing compared to that. By the way, I think I just got the date wrong & still think he isn’t going to make it to the end of his term! 😁 https://t.co/etat5kz2Q8 — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) January 1, 2020

Everyone favorite this tweet for when Trump wins reelection in November.

