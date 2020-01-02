Ready for one of the most badly-aged tweets on predictions for 2019? Well, here you go via now Dem congressional candidate Cenk Uygur who tweeted at the end of 2018 that “there is no way Donald Trump finishes his first term. Mark my words: He is out of office by 2019”:
I’ve been saying this from day one of his presidency but apparently most people still don’t get it – there is no way Donald Trump finishes his first term. Mark my words: He is out of office by 2019. He is not bright enough to be able to get himself out of the trouble he is in.
— Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) December 22, 2018
Whoops:
Tags: 2020Cenk Uygur