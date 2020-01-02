Ready for one of the most badly-aged tweets on predictions for 2019? Well, here you go via now Dem congressional candidate Cenk Uygur who tweeted at the end of 2018 that “there is no way Donald Trump finishes his first term. Mark my words: He is out of office by 2019”:

Whoops:

Uygur did admit that his tweet did not age well, but he doubled down and made the same prediction for 2020:

Everyone favorite this tweet for when Trump wins reelection in November.

***

