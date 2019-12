Um, WSJ . . . if this is accurate, it’s not good news for Bernie Sanders:

Bernie Sanders is healthier than 50% of men his age with similar diagnosis, one doctor said https://t.co/0r2umKDnAJ

Because that would mean he’s unhealthier than 50% of all men his age who’ve also had a heart attack:

It's even worse than that. Healthier than 50% of men "with his diagnosis". So basically in an already unhealthy condition, he's only healthier than 50% of those men. — Invisible Constituent (@JustGreggo) December 31, 2019

It turns out that headline is mistating what was actually in the letters from Bernie’s doctors. From the actual WSJ article:

An examination in December found that Mr. Sanders “was able to exercise to a level that is approximately 50% higher than other men his age with a similar diagnosis,” Philip Ades, director of cardiac rehabilitation at the University of Vermont, and Patrick Savage, a senior clinical exercise physiologist, said in a letter released by the campaign.

As you can see, that’s not the same thing “at all”:

That’s not what the WSJ headline says *at all* haha — Ellie Bufkin (@ellie_bufkin) December 31, 2019

Politico added that this puts him in the “above average” category:

Sanders “underwent a successful graded exercise treadmill examination” earlier this month following his heart attack, Monahan wrote, and his “overall test performance was rated above average compared to a reference population of the same age.” Ades echoed that Sanders “was able to exercise to a level that is approximately 50% higher than other men his age with a similar diagnosis,” adding that the senator’s “level of fitness would be suggestive of favorable outcomes, from a cardiovascular perspective, going forward.”

But it’s still not great news overall. His doctors did admit that Bernie “did suffer modest heart muscle damage.” From the WSJ again:

“While he did suffer modest heart muscle damage, he has been doing very well since,” said Martin LeWinter, the attending cardiologist at the University of Vermont Medical Center. “I am confident he has the mental and physical stamina to fully undertake the rigors of the presidency.”

And we’ll add that when then candidate Trump just released a letter from his doctor, he was roundly mocked for it. When will Bernie release all of his medical records?

