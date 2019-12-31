Twitchy favorite and veteran Jesse Kelly summed up today’s attack on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad and as brutal as it is, it’s 100% accurate:
Not sure there’s a better way to sum up American foreign policy than invading Iraq as part of the “war on terror” only to have our embassy stormed 16 years later by Hezbollah with the direct support of the Iraqi government we put into place. https://t.co/WgqwICZ49d
— Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) December 31, 2019
Well, that’s about a billion dollars flushed down the toilet:
