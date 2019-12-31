Twitchy favorite and veteran Jesse Kelly summed up today’s attack on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad and as brutal as it is, it’s 100% accurate:

Well, that’s about a billion dollars flushed down the toilet:

It’s weird that our allies in the Iraqi government are allowing the siege to happen when they’ve been shooting anti-government protesters in the past:

Remember this?

Anyway, things aren’t any better in Baghdad right now. Apache gunships are flying over the embassy:

And the main gate is on fire with Hezbollah flags on the wall:

Can the media stop calling them “protesters” and “mourners” now please?

Their intention is clear:

Oh, great. They have one of the terrorists who attacked the U.S. Embassy in Kuwait in the crowd with them:

