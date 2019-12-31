Twitchy favorite and veteran Jesse Kelly summed up today’s attack on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad and as brutal as it is, it’s 100% accurate:

Not sure there’s a better way to sum up American foreign policy than invading Iraq as part of the “war on terror” only to have our embassy stormed 16 years later by Hezbollah with the direct support of the Iraqi government we put into place. https://t.co/WgqwICZ49d

Well, that’s about a billion dollars flushed down the toilet:

A $750 million dollar fortress…about to become Iran occupied territory. — Dan Gabriel (@danpgabriel) December 31, 2019

Unreal — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) December 31, 2019

It’s weird that our allies in the Iraqi government are allowing the siege to happen when they’ve been shooting anti-government protesters in the past:

Strange that Iraqi security forces opened fire and killed protesters who came out on the streets against the government and its corruption, but seem to have allowed these pro Iranian protesters right up to US embassy gates Or maybe not so strange — James Longman (@JamesAALongman) December 31, 2019

Remember this?

Iraqi police fire on protesters as anti-government unrest grows, death toll passes 100 https://t.co/eSso7rD7DS pic.twitter.com/cXzuoFcezS — New York Post (@nypost) October 6, 2019

Anyway, things aren’t any better in Baghdad right now. Apache gunships are flying over the embassy:

VIDEO: AH-64 Apaches protect @USEmbBaghdad. 🚁“We have taken appropriate force protection actions to ensure the safety of American citizens…and to ensure our right of self-defense. We are sending additional forces to support our personnel at the Embassy.”~@EsperDoD 🇺🇸🇮🇶 pic.twitter.com/amABHBAOcL — OIR Spokesman Col. Myles B. Caggins III (@OIRSpox) December 31, 2019

And the main gate is on fire with Hezbollah flags on the wall:

US Embassy in Baghdad now.

Main gate and reception on fire. Hezbollah flags raised on the wall. #Iraq #Iran pic.twitter.com/A9oOdnBnaK — Baxtiyar Goran (@BaxtiyarGoran) December 31, 2019

Can the media stop calling them “protesters” and “mourners” now please?

2- What I do know: the vast majority of the those advancing on the US Embassy are not protesters. They're armed and organized. IRGC-backed Hashd units are no longer concealing they're loyalties. — Rasha Al Aqeedi (@RashaAlAqeedi) December 31, 2019

#ProTips for journalists covering Iranian proxies: Hezbollah is a wholly-owned Iranian subsidiary. It is also a transnational terrorist organization. Kataib Hezbollah is not merely “tied to Iran.” Nor is it merely “tied to Baghdad.” It is a wholly owned Iranian subsidiary. — Jonathan Schanzer (@JSchanzer) December 31, 2019

Their intention is clear:

"A spokesman for the Kataib Hezbollah militia said the demonstrators intend to besiege the embassy until the facility shuts down and U.S. diplomats leave Iraq." https://t.co/rbPjuEGh8O — Marian Houk (@Marianhouk) December 31, 2019

Oh, great. They have one of the terrorists who attacked the U.S. Embassy in Kuwait in the crowd with them:

"Among the crowd were some of Iran’s most powerful allies in Iraq, incl

Hadi al-Amiri, leader of the Badr Organization; Qais al-Khazali, who heads the Asaib Ahl al-Haq militia [once imprisoned by the U.S. military] + Jamal Jaafar Ibrahimi, better known [as] Abu Mahdi al-Mohandes — Marian Houk (@Marianhouk) December 31, 2019

"…who spent years in prison in Kuwait for bombing the U.S. Embassy there."

Read more: https://t.co/GjEg6K4uVX — Marian Houk (@Marianhouk) December 31, 2019

