Another day, another viral hoax but this time from a member of law enforcement. WTF was he thinking?

Kansas officer resigns after making up story about McDonald's employee writing 'pig' on coffee cup https://t.co/FBKG2KQ08j pic.twitter.com/1dVXZjJKQ1 — Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) December 31, 2019

Maybe the police officer missed the day at the academy where they discussed surveillance video footage?

Upon review of the security video, the Kansas McDonald's said none of its employees wrote the message. https://t.co/eR1CtaYGcJ — NEWS CENTER Maine (@newscentermaine) December 31, 2019

This keeps happening:

I’m nobody should be surprised. This sort of hoax is now ubiquitous in our age of social media outrage. https://t.co/qlHCYnbnd4 — Tim Carney (@TPCarney) December 31, 2019

It’s our default position, too:

My default position on viral "someone wrote something hateful on my receipt or cup" stories is "nah didn't happen" and it's right about 104 percent of the time https://t.co/fpGPmOu2JU — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) December 31, 2019

For example:

We hope 2020 will be different, but we expect it won’t.

***