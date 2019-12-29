Zac Efron was reportedly airlifted to a hospital in Australia after contracting “a form of typhoid similar to a bacterial infection” while filming a documentary in Papua New Guinea:

Actor Zac Efron was reportedly rushed to the hospital before Christmas after he got a deathly infection.https://t.co/4iSJuEy3NC — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) December 29, 2019

Apparently, he almost died from the infection:

REVEALED: Zac Efron almost DIED in Papua New Guinea while filming survival documentary after contracting a deadly infection https://t.co/9h0jqxwVV4 — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) December 29, 2019

Oh, and the name of his documentary? It’s called “Killing Zac Efron”:

The actor is believed to have contracted typhoid or a similar bacterial infection while filming 'Killing Zac Efron' in Papua New Guinea last week, and was airlifted to a hospital for treatment https://t.co/dJMkx48HE9 — The Cut (@TheCut) December 29, 2019

Well, at least the name fits:

Zac Efron looks happy and healthy as he's pictured for first time since hospital dash https://t.co/DFDGf8Fx3C pic.twitter.com/pXncqj0pwN — Mirror Celeb (@MirrorCeleb) December 29, 2019

Thankfully he appears on the mend and now producers can try to kill him again in another country.

***