Zac Efron was reportedly airlifted to a hospital in Australia after contracting “a form of typhoid similar to a bacterial infection” while filming a documentary in Papua New Guinea:

Apparently, he almost died from the infection:

Oh, and the name of his documentary? It’s called “Killing Zac Efron”:

Well, at least the name fits:

Thankfully he appears on the mend and now producers can try to kill him again in another country.

***

