We can add former Obama-era Pentagon official and current candidate in the #NY17 Evelyn Farkas to the list of Dems blaming President Trump for last night’s anti-Semitic attack in Monsey, NY:

Again! This is disgusting and follows a national uptick in antisemitism and hate crimes. If we are to #BeBest it starts with the president— make a big public speech against hate crimes. Now. #ny17 @themonseyview @MonseyAlerts @monseypotz @NitaLowey https://t.co/ep5gz3w6TL — Evelyn Farkas (@EvelynNFarkas) December 29, 2019

Is she sure she wants President Trump to give this “big public speech”?

The anti-Semitic attack in Monsey, New York, on the 7th night of Hanukkah last night is horrific. We must all come together to fight, confront, and eradicate the evil scourge of anti-Semitism. Melania and I wish the victims a quick and full recovery. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 29, 2019

All of a sudden, even Hollywood libs are desperate for President Trump to address the nation:

A tweet is not sufficient. We need a president to address the nation #HateCrimes — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) December 29, 2019

But it looks like the suspect, Grafton Thomas, is a repeat offender and once even punched a police horse:

Law-enforcement sources identified the suspect as Grafton Thomas, 37, who has several previous arrests on his record, including one for punching a police horse https://t.co/8x1PMq4csp — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) December 29, 2019

And his neighbors say he’s mentally ill:

Monsey stabbing suspect Grafton Thomas is mentally ill, 'not a terrorist': family friends https://t.co/D50Q5ns4hE via @nypmetro — Bo Snerdley (@BoSnerdley) December 30, 2019

Which brings us back to Evelyn Farkas who called the attack an instance of domestic terrorism and she wants Congress to pass laws “specifically criminalizing domestic terrorism” and to “prosecute domestic terrorists before they are able to do harm, just like we do with international terrorists”:

Last night’s stabbing was a cruel and cowardly act of domestic terrorism. I am appalled and I am angry that anti-Semitic hate crimes continue to rise throughout our community, our state, our nation, and our globe. We must put an end to this senseless violence. pic.twitter.com/zCoSQrrRij — Evelyn Farkas (@EvelynNFarkas) December 29, 2019

So, a Patriot Act but for domestic crimes? Or, and we’re just spitballing here, maybe insane maniacs should be locked up and not left on the streets.

